Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,934.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 327,633.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $262,396.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $393,512.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,870 shares of company stock worth $113,395,139 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,283.39 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

