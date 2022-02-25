Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify stock opened at $663.98 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.03 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,033.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.
Shopify Profile (Get Rating)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.