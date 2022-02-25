Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $663.98 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.03 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,033.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

