Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $112,683,950,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

SPGI stock opened at $381.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

