Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 926.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

