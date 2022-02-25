Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 26.6% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00007158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $47.13 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.23 or 0.07062016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.90 or 1.00021448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048302 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,700,306 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

