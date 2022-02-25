Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

LYV opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

