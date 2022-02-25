Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.
NYSE:LYV traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.32.
About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.