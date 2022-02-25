Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE:LYV traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,923,000 after buying an additional 112,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

