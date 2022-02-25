LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

