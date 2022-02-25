LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPSN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.46.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

