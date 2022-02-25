LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $16.00. LivePerson shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 113,233 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

