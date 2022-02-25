Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.71) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 49.78 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

