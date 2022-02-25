Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 106,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,119,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
