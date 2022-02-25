Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.86) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 47.90 ($0.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.