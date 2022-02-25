Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 47.90 ($0.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.13. The firm has a market cap of £34.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.95. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.