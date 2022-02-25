Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

