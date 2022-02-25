Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$111.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on L. TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE:L remained flat at $C$101.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 558,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,728. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$61.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. Insiders sold a total of 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678 in the last ninety days.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.