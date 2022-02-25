Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.30.

TSE L remained flat at $C$101.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 558,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,728. The firm has a market cap of C$33.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$61.20 and a 1-year high of C$105.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

