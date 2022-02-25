Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on L. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

Shares of L remained flat at $C$101.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 558,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$100.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$61.20 and a 1-year high of C$105.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

