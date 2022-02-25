Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $25,755.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,193,504 coins and its circulating supply is 23,118,077 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

