Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Local Bounti.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOCL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,266. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.