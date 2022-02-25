Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.85. Local Bounti shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,668 shares changing hands.

LOCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

