Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.85. Local Bounti shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,668 shares changing hands.
LOCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55.
About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
