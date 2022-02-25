LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,338.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $850,442.20 and $5,338.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00288671 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.42 or 0.01214271 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003158 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

