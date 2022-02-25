LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

LOGC opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

