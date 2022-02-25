LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
LOGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
LOGC opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.15.
About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.
