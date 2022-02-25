Loki Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.71 or 0.06884815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00269137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.59 or 0.00763160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00068324 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00384544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00213768 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.