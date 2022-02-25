Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) vs. Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -46.41% -44.73% Amerigo Resources 20.15% 31.06% 15.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lomiko Metals and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 516.18%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -5.03 Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.76 $6.06 million $0.22 5.82

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources (Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.