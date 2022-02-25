Loop Capital Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $245.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZS. Barclays dropped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $217.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

