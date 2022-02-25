Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.94 or 0.07040510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,217.62 or 0.99753547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048178 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

