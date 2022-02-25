Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,361.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 36.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00282337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.