Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $12.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.71. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

LPX opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

