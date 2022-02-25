Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW opened at $213.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

