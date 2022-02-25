Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:LYLT opened at $24.96 on Friday. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80.
Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loyalty Ventures (LYLT)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.