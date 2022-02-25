Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LYLT opened at $24.96 on Friday. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

