LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,374 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Penn National Gaming worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 78,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PENN opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

