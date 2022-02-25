LPL Financial LLC Acquires 266,838 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 39,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

