LPL Financial LLC Acquires 38,811 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,817 shares of company stock worth $17,296,456 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

