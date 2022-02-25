LPL Financial LLC Acquires 50,178 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pinterest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,307 shares during the period.

PINS opened at $25.34 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

