LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 978.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

