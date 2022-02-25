LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,386,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

