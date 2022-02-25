LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $357.89 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

