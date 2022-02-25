LPL Financial LLC Has $13.19 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.84 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

