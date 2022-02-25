LPL Financial LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $107.81 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.