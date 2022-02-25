LPL Financial LLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $23.16 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

