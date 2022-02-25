LPL Financial LLC Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

