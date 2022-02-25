LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,393 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.02% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.