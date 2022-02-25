LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,680 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $323.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.66 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.