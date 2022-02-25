LPL Financial LLC Purchases 57,148 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,148 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.38 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

