LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

