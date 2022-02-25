LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3,172.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

