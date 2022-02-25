LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $52.89.

