LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,031 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

