Lua Token Price Reaches $0.0605 on Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

